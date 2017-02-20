Miami-based, Hip Hop/R&B/ Reggae artist Emilio Ruffin drops a new single “SMN,” the premiere single from his album SoulRebel, a compilation of his experiences in love and downfalls.

On “SMN (Say My Name),” Ruffin promises that the next romp he and his lover have, she’ll have his name on repeat. “I’mma make you sing out loud / You ‘gon say my name out loud,” he sings on the hook.

Ruffin gained traction in Atlanta from his 2015 release, “Luv N Lust” which got over 300,000 plays on Soundcloud. The 24 year-old artist writes his own lyrics and is influenced by artists such as Bob Marley, Michael Jackson, The Temptations, Aaliyah and many more.