Delxi (pronounced “Del-chee,” born Erika Morgan Riley), is poised to take the music industry by storm with the release of her new single entitled “Unicorns.”

Produced by Krazy Figs, “Unicorns” is a new spin on doo wop and marks the debut single for the Charlotte, NC resident whose signed to one of the newest labels in the industry, Five Star Empire—headed by veteran music executive Jervonta “Stunna” Walker.

The song shows off Delxi’s impressive, powerhouse vocals as she declares her love for a lifetime.

Stream and enjoy below:

@officiallydelxi