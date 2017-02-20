Following her offering “Bombs Away,” R&B songstress Cymcolé delivers the final taste from her debut EP Shadows (slated to release next month); an upbeat R&B thumper titled “Pro” produced by Irocc.

When asked about the inspiration for the song, Cymcolé shared, “PRO is about brushing all of the haters and negativity off and being a boss! Sometimes you have to show your confidence in order to get your message across and that’s what I was trying to do with this song. When you’re a Pro, you don’t hear all of the sh*t talking and hating. It doesn’t phase you. You just continue to do YOU!”

Stream Cymcolé’s confidence-boosting trap jam below:

@CymcoLe