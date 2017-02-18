Robin Thicke and Paula Patton at It Again; Source Claim 6-Year-Old Son Called Cops

The custody drama between Robin Thicke and Paula Patton continues to linger, and at this point, it’s very disturbing and sad.

According to TMZ, the authorities were called to handle another dispute, this time while the public looked on. The incident reportedly took place at a Malibu park on Thursday where Patton was supposed to hand off 6-year-old Julian to the court-appointed monitor so Robin could have his visit.

Robin Thicke was allegedly present from a distant during the exchange, and that spooked Patton, who has a restraining order against the R&B/Soul singer.

The situation deviated to a he said/she said war with sources claiming Patton showed up an hour late and refused to give Julian to the monitor. Her source claim Robin violated the restraining order and was feet from her when she arrived with her son. They allege that Julian decided he didn’t want to go with his dad and asked her to call 911.

Really? A 6-year-old decided to call the cops? Now, that part of this story seems deceiving. We’ll leave it at that!

Patton and Julian were said to have left the scene by the time police showed up.

Poor Julian!