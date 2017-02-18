K. Michelle Puts Ed Lover on Blast For Comments About Her; Slams Radio For Not Playing Black Music

K. Michelle and Ed Lover may be at piece now, but before they got to that point, the R&B singer and actress had some weight to get off her chest first.

During a visit to Lover’s “Cmon Son Podcast,” Michelle gave the veteran radio personality a verbal whopping over comments he made about her.

“I’ll have your back when other motherf**kers won’t so to say something about me….I ain’t never on no fake sh*t; I’m from Memphis,” Michelle says in a video. “I look up to you, so to say some sh*t about me and you don’t even know me, that sh*t not cool.”

During the ordeal, Michelle continued to give Lover his respect for his accomplishments in radio and music. “You have done great things,” she said.

Lover insisted that he wasn’t coming for her and apologized for the way he made her feel. It’s currently unclear bout what was said about Michelle that had her upset.

Michelle then went out to blast radio for not playing black music.

“I don’t f**k around with radio sh*t because the first place, radio don’t play black music,” she said.