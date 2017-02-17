Watch Episode 1 of Trey Songz’s ‘Tremaine the Playboy’; Plus Album Release Date, Cover and Music Video

The first episode of Trey Songz’s new VH1 dating show ‘Tremaine the Playboy,’ premiered tonight. Hosted by Steelo Brim & Draya Michele, in the premiere, viewers got a chance to meet all twenty female contestants including models like Kayla Nicole, Holly Joso, Neeandra Brooks and more. As previously noted, they series cover the eligible bachelor’s journey as he searches for real love, allegedly.

In the episode, Trey also premiered the music video for his new single “Nobody Else But You,” featuring leading lady and Canadian/Jamaican singer Kreesha Turner. To be honest, a majority of the episode felt like a music video instead of a dating show.

Following the episode, Trey revealed the cover art and drop date for his upcoming seventh studio album, Tremaine, currently scheduled for March 24. The 15-song set will also be supported ‘Tremaine The Tour.’

About ‘Tremaine,’ Songz stated back in 2015 when he announced the LP, “It’s just another layer of myself. The Tremaine album will kind of be like the base of what my career started as… In music now, in R&B and hip hop, I feel like it’s easy to make women feel sexy and be a bad bitch, but I feel like the Tremaine album will kind of put women on the pedestal again, and show that it’s cool to love, it’s cool to want to be romantic, it’s cool to want to be in a relationship.”

“Tremaine and Trigga is the duality of that man that is Trey Songz, ” KWL Management SVP, Roe Williams, added. “Tremaine takes care of his family, he’s vulnerable, he falls in love, and Trigga flies above the fray, he has one-night stands, for a lack of a better term.”