Trey Songz Visits ‘The Breakfast Club,’ Talks KeKe Palmer Beef, Dating Webseries & More

This morning (Feb. 17), Trey Songz visited “The Breakfast Club” to chat about all of his endeavors; this year he has a new album, Tremaine, coming out on March 24th (headed by the single/video “Nobody Else But You“), and a mock web-series Tremaine the Playboy in which he’s “finding real love” (watch first episode here.)

He also talked about recent dramas, like the beef between him and KeKe Palmer at the turn of the New Year and his arrest following the night he tore up the stage in Detroit. About the Keke Palmer situation, he says he hasn’t spoken to her since the incident.

Regarding the new music, he says recent social and political upheaval has had an effect on his creative juices, and why there are no features on the upcoming album Tremaine.

Get into it below: