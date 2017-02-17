R&B Legend Charlie Wilson’s eighth solo studio album In It To Win It has arrived today (Feb 17), and it’s available for streaming.

The 13-track project is headed by the T.I.-assisted single “I’m Blessed” and what follows is Wilson’s signature feel-good soul and love songs. “Good Time” is a dance tune for your next party with Pitbull on the track, while “Precious Love” is a traditional R&B love ballad.

“Smile For Me” features Robin Thicke and encouragingly shines a light on positivity. “I’m here to say when everything ain’t ok, I promise its gonna change / So won’t you smile for me,” the sing on the chorus, and “In It To Win It” continues the good vibes.

Lalah Hathaway, Snoop Dogg, and Wiz Khalifa also appear on the project.

Stream In It To Win It below and purchase on iTunes HERE.

Also catch Charlie Wilson on his “In It To Win It Tour” along with supporting acts Fantasia and Johnny Gill.