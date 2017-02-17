Ro James & BJ The Chicago Kid Collab On ‘Already Knew That (Remix)’

G-Easy did it, now BJ The Chicago Kid hops onto Ro James’ single “Already Knew That’ for a dope remix, making for a hot collab from two of R&B’s talents.

On this BJ’s version, he takes the second verse and makes it his own, adding his own soulful melody and lyrics.

“I can tell that she didn’t know it, didn’t know that I had the bomb, baby / Stepped on that bed like a landmine, get yours ‘fore I get mine / It’s kinda like that every tiiiiiiime,” he sings.

Dope! Stream below:

Ro James is currently headlining his “XIX Tour.”