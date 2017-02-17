It’s been announced that Motown artist Kevin Ross’ debut album The Awakening will finally arrive on March 24th.

Today (Feb. 17.) he drops a new tune called “Pick You Up,” another one of his signature songs of inspiration.

Over the minimal track, Ross sings encouraging lyrics. “Don’t forget when life brings you down / It won’t last forever, it’s just for now / Everything will turn back around,” he sings.

Stream below:

Along with his album arriving in March, Ross is partnering global music and entertainment platform, TIDAL on March 1 to exclusively release the first episode of Ross’ docu-series, I AM KEVIN ROSS. Members can watch the four-part series on TIDAL.com. Ross will also be a special guest on Ro James’ upcoming XIX tour. The North American run kicks off on March 2 at the Howard Theatre in Washington, DC and includes shows at The Middle East in Cambridge, MA (March 5) and The Promontory in Chicago, IL (March 9). Tickets and VIP packages are available at www.rojamesxix.com.