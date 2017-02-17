Connect with us

Bernard Flowers – Jimmy Butler

Rising Memphis-raised artist Bernard Flowers continues his campaign in 2017 with the release of the D. Baines-directed music video “Jimmy Butler.”

The track is produced by TK On Da Beat and represents how Bernard currently sees himself as the music industry’s number one underdog, similar to how Jimmy Butler is the underdog of the NBA. In the clip, Flowers hangs around an outdoor basketball court wearing Butler’s jersey between footage of Butler making power dunks.

