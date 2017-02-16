Even though it’s The Weeknd’s 27th birthday, the R&B/Pop star has decided to gift fans instead with a new video for “Reminder,” a track from his latest album Starboy.

In the clip directed by Glenn Michael, The Weeknd gets some of his famous friends to appear in the clip, those like Drake, Bryson Tiller, A$AP Rocky, YG, Belly, French Montana, and Travis Scott to name a few.

And what’s a Weeknd video without fire? Something’s always burning in a Weeknd visual, and this one’s no different: towards the end, the singer does a jig at his house, while other homes in the neighborhood are ablaze.

Watch the Weeknd’s latest edgy clip below: