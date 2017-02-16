Teedra Moses – Kiss Me Slow (Unreleased)

The Young Lioness, better known as Teedra Moses, celebrated Valentine’s Day 2017 by gifting fans with an unreleased gem from her vault called “Kiss Me Slow.”

“An unreleased record presented as a Valentine’s Day gift to all my love ones,” she included with the record. “Thank u for always supporting me and giving me the kinda love that keeps me pushing! You guys are such a light in my life. I love you.”

“Kiss Me Slow” is an enticing and sultry gem written by Teedra’s long-time friend and collaborator J Black, with production from New Hampshire (Ryan Stockbridge & Clint LaPoint).

“Take your time, make me wait for mine,” she blissfully delivers. “Don’t rush when you go and kiss me slow.”

It’s always great hearing music from Teedra. Check out “Kiss Me Slow.”