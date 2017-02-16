More in Music
Music
Mary J. Blige Says ‘U + Me’ Wasn’t The Best Thing
During a recent appearance at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy party, Mary J. Blige admitted to event-goers...
Music
Chris Stylez – The Gospel
Over the pulsating beat and hip-hop drums are magical, ambient chords and Stylez's raspy vocals which...
Mix Room - R&B Mixtapes
[Exclusive] Stream Alternative Blues/Soul Singer Rebekah Todd’s Sophomore Album ‘Crooked Lines’
Todd's sophomore album Crooked Lines arrives tomorrow (Feb 17th), but Singersroom holds the exclusive stream today.
Music
Teedra Moses – Kiss Me Slow (Unreleased)
The Young Lioness, better known as Teedra Moses, celebrated Valentine's Day 2017 by gifting fans with...
Music
Miesa – Overdrive
Written by long-time collaborators JacksonCroft along with Shinnique (Chris Brown) and produced by The Chemistri, the...
Music
Raahiem – Love & War
Toronto's 20-year old R&B singer Raahiem returns with his third effort from his debut project FOTU...
CA
Toronto Songstress Staasia Daniels Drops Simmering Banger, ‘Hanky Panky’
Staasia Daniels is formally inviting you to a sensual play-date with "Hanky Panky," produced by 5PiECE...
Music
Mike Posner and Blackbear Form Duo Mansionz, Drop New Song ‘Rich White Girls’
Recently, they dropped their single “Rich White Girls,” the follow up single to their soulful and...
Music
Vanessa White – Good Good
Vanessa White follows-up last year's debut EP 'Chapter One' and the release of her last track...
Music
JR Castro Drops Two Newbies, ‘U Fetish’ & ‘No Title’
Vegas crooner JR Castro gifted fans two new songs on Valentine's Day, one called "U Fetish"...