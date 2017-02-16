Connect with us

Plaza – Over

 PLAZA continues his successful debut in 2016 with the release of “Over,” the first single from this forthcoming 2017 project.

The track echoes another one of the Toronto artist’s late-night R&B sound, an alluring one that lingers in shadows and sensuality.

The track “Over” follows up to Plaza’s popular loose-single, “Personal” and he debut EP, ONE.

