Mariah Carey Performs ‘I Don’t’ On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ Did She Redeem Herself?

After Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve debacle, people were left wondering if she still “has it.” She got a chance to redeem herself on last night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” when she performed her YG-assisted single “I Don’t” live.

Dressed in a form-fitting red gown, Carey stood rooted to the stage with her live band and background singers. She barely moved, almost like her nerves got the best of her (or for fear of making the wrong move in her cleavage-baring dress).

Sure, you can hear a backing track (which all singer’s use to an extent) on the hook especially, but you can also hear live vocals, and there weren’t half bad! Rapper YG appeared for his verse in a white suit.

Watch below. Do you think Carey redeemed herself with this live performance?