K.Avett Reveals Real to Life Video For ‘The Matter (What Are We Here For?)’

Independent R&B singer/songwriter K.Avett highlights the struggles of a father and daughter from the hood in her powerful music video for the single, ‘The Matter (What Are We Here For?).’

In the clip, shot around New York City, a father shuns the street life and pushes forward in an attempt to secure a legal paying job to take care of his baby girl, who is seeing too much action in the streets for her young eyes. After obtaining a job, his past catches up with him, leaving his daughter without a caretaker.

The visual is a true tale of the life of many inner city families.

On the soulful record, the Texas-based R&B beauty delivers an exhilarating message of hope in a time where social change is needed.

“I’m so excited for people to hear how I’ve grown musically and just where I am in my life right now,” K.Avett recently told Singersroom. “We are living in some crazy times, and my writing has taken me to some places where I’m exploring those topics.”

K.Avett’s untitled sophomore album is slated for a Spring 2017 release.