Could Toronto be building up to be the R&B capital? Newcomer Just Chase is yet another artist from the Canadian city putting out vibey grooves: case in point, the WondaGurl, S.L.M.N, and Yonatan Watts-produced “Ego.”

This is a banger, with Chase belting out his suggestion for his bae to let down her ego. “Is their any way around your ego?” he sings on the hook over the Timbaland-like track.

Listen below:

Purchase “Ego” on iTunes HERE.