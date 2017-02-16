Johnny Gill Talks ‘The New Edition Story,’ Stacy Lattisaw, Group Drama & More On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Bell Biv Devoe had their chance, now this morning (Feb. 16), Johnny Gill told his side of the story regarding The New Edition Story on The Breakfast Club.

He spoke to DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God about the Stacy Lattisaw beef and her son, the biopic, tension and drama in the group, his life as an older, single, man, and much more.

About the beef Stacy Lattisaw’s brother, Jerry had, Gill said:

“That was my truth and that was my story. Nobody gets to govern me to tell me to talk about my truth and my story. Whether you like it or whether you don’t – this had nothing to do with trying to make your mother look bad, make Stacy look bad…we’re talking about my journey. I hear what you’re trying to say to protect and defend your mom, but I think at the end of the day…29 million know that your sister is still here and still alive and at the end of the day…I would suggest that you probably go somewhere and sit down and be happy.”

Ooop!

Watch the 36-minute chat below: