Detroit crooner Dwele honors the late Tribe Called Quest rapper Phife Dawg with a posthumous, unreleased verse from the rapper on his new song “Wanna Dance.”

The Mike City-produced track is a mid-tempo groove that features Dwele’s smooth, harmonious vocals and Phife’s verse about kicking it to a certain lady.

Stream below:

“Wanna Dance” will appear both on Dwele’s upcoming album Same Book … New Chapter and Phife’s posthumous LP Forever, which is slated to arrive sometime this year. The two previously collaborated on a remix of Dwele’s 2012 song “What Profit.”