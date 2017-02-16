Musician Carlos Santana angered the Beyhive earlier this week when he said the reason Beyoncé didn’t win Album of the Year at this year’s Grammy Awards was because she’s not a “singer, singer.”

In an interview with the Australian Associated Press, the former Album of the Year winner said, “Beyoncé is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modeling kind of music — music to model a dress — she’s not a singer, singer, with all respect to her.” He continued that Adele “doesn’t bring all the dancers and props, she can just stand there and she just stood there and sang the song and that’s it, and this is why she wins.”

After the backlash, he’s now retracting on his statement, claiming he was misunderstood. “I would like to clarify a comment that was reported when I was doing an interview for some upcoming shows in Australia & New Zealand. My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies (sic). My comment about Beyoncé was regretfully taken out of context. I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyoncé and her family all the best.”

Don’t know how his original statement could be taken out of context, but nice try on his attempt to clear it up.