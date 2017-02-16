Albert Posis – Good Woman

Indie soul artist Albert Posis releases the beautiful ballad ‘Good Woman,’ a record that “refocuses the attention on love, trust, and faithfulness, while acknowledging the wounds of those who have been mistreated by a past or current partner.”

Albert’s buttery and passionate delivery coupled with his heartstrings pulling lyrics and melodies makes for a wholesome treat for lovers everywhere.

Albert Posis is a Filipino-American R&B singer, songwriter, and musician from San Diego, California. In 2012, Albert released, “Higher,” a 10-song project co-produced by Jesse Barrera. After taking a few years off from music to focus on academics and a new job, Albert teamed up with Maskerade and reemerged with three original songs, “Queen for the Night,” “Sprung,” and “When We Were Us (ft. Mark Mejia).”