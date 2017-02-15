Vanessa White – Good Good

Vanessa White follows-up last year’s debut EP ‘Chapter One’ and the release of her last track ‘Low Key‘ ft soul/hip-hop artist Illa J with the new offering ‘Good Good.’

Lifted from her forthcoming second EP, Chapter Two, due out this spring, ‘Good Good’ is another soulful gem that showcases the London singer and songwriter’s dynamic and ethereal approach to R&B. Produced by London’s Mkulu and written by White, the track invokes a lush, feel-good vibe.

“It’s a song about being honest with your sexuality and going for what you want without holding back and not having to listen to other people’s opinions,” White told The FADER. “I’ve always been that way and most probably always will be. I’m not afraid to be sexual. I think that’s the Scorpio in me. With relationships, people always have something to say but I always prefer to find out for myself rather than listening to others, and the song touches on that.”

She adds: “I’ve grown so much as a writer over the last year and I think you can really feel that in ‘Good Good’. In the past I’ve been worried about showing this side of me in my music and have even been scared to be this free in the studio but I’ve learnt the less you care and the more open you are, the more real and relatable the end product is. So no more sugar coating! The ‘Chapter Two’ EP is my most honest music ever. It’s so personal and draws from my own experiences so I can’t wait for everyone to hear this new phase.”

Listen to ‘Good Good’ below: