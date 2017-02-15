Sevyn Streeter and Luke James Cover Lauryn Hill/D’Angelo Duet ‘Nothing Even Matters’

Sevyn Streeter and Luke James came together this Valentine’s Day to cover the Lauryn Hill/D’Angelo classic love jam “Nothing Even Matters.”

Keeping the format similar to the original, Streeter and James still put their own spin on it with unique ad libs and for a stirring love duet.

Pretty dope cover! Listen below:

James is fresh off of the buzz for his performance in the New Edition Story biopic starring as Johnn Gill and Sevyn is fresh off her “Girl Disrupted Tour” and prepping her debut album slated to arrive sometime this year.