Toronto’s 20-year old R&B singer Raahiem returns with his third effort from his debut project FOTU (Fear of the Unknown). With Valentine’s Day season behind us, the airy ballad “Love & War” seemingly serves as an honest yet harsh reality check in a relationship.

“Love is a battle, think I’m losing the war,” he sings, signaling a drowning relationship.

The sultry record is another self-produced cut with the assist from common collaborators Anthony Bastion and Tay Lewis. His debut EP FOTU is set to release later this month.

Stream the ambient breakup ballad below: