Connect with us

Raahiem – Love & War

Music

Raahiem – Love & War

Published on

Toronto’s 20-year old R&B singer Raahiem returns with his third effort from his debut project FOTU (Fear of the Unknown). With Valentine’s Day season behind us, the airy ballad “Love & War” seemingly serves as an honest yet harsh reality check in a relationship.

“Love is a battle, think I’m losing the war,” he sings, signaling a drowning relationship.

The sultry record is another self-produced cut with the assist from common collaborators Anthony Bastion and Tay Lewis. His debut EP FOTU is set to release later this month.

Stream the ambient breakup ballad below:

More About: Raahiem

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in Music

Trending

Hollywood/TV/Reality TV

[EXCLUSIVE] Tyrese and Lee Daniels Address Upcoming Controversial Transgender Episode of #STAR

Music

BJ The Chicago Kid – Roses

R&B Music Videos

Mya – Coolin’

Shop Singersroom

To Top