Danish singer-songwriter/producer Mont Jake (b. Jacob Hammershøj) and his latest single/video “Daydreaming” are a soulful pair with a great message, a message that’s needed in this day and time.

“Daydreaming” is about hoping for a better future with unity between people who seem different on a superficial level, but are really just striving for the same thing. Over the old-school hip-hop beat, Jake croons words of positivity: “I think I’m lost in a daydream, won’t you smile for me?” he sings on the chorus.

The clip sees Jake venturing through London and Tokyo, observing human diversity.

