Mike Posner and Blackbear Form Duo Mansionz, Drop New Song ‘Rich White Girls’

Mansionz is the music world’s newest mashup duo consisting of multi-platinum singer-songwriter/producer Mike Posner and frequent cohort and underground alternative R&B artist, blackbear.

Recently, they dropped their single “Rich White Girls,” the follow up single to their soulful and NSFW debut single “STFU.” The whimsically R&B style ballad is an amusing ode to an ever-elusive love interest.

Mansionz created their own brand of disruption at the recent 2017 Grammy show red carpet. In a soon-to-be talked about E! news segment, the duo displayed their mischievous side by making the all too common interview into a playful version of the telephone game with co-host, Giuliana Rancic.

Mansionz’ debut album mansionz Greatest Hitz is set for release this spring.