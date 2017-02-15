Connect with us

Mike Posner and Blackbear Form Duo Mansionz, Drop New Song ‘Rich White Girls’

Music

Mike Posner and Blackbear Form Duo Mansionz, Drop New Song ‘Rich White Girls’

Published on

Mansionz is the music world’s newest mashup duo consisting of multi-platinum singer-songwriter/producer Mike Posner and frequent cohort and underground alternative R&B artist, blackbear.

Recently, they dropped their single “Rich White Girls,” the follow up single to their soulful and NSFW debut single “STFU.” The whimsically R&B style ballad is an amusing ode to an ever-elusive love interest.

Stream below:

 

Mansionz created their own brand of disruption at the recent 2017 Grammy show red carpet. In a soon-to-be talked about E! news segment, the duo displayed their mischievous side by making the all too common interview into a playful version of the telephone game with co-host, Giuliana Rancic.

 

 

Mansionz’ debut album mansionz Greatest Hitz is set for release this spring.

More About: Blackbear | Mansionz | Mike Posner

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in Music

Trending

Hollywood/TV/Reality TV

[EXCLUSIVE] Tyrese and Lee Daniels Address Upcoming Controversial Transgender Episode of #STAR

Music

BJ The Chicago Kid – Roses

R&B Music Videos

Mya – Coolin’

Shop Singersroom

To Top