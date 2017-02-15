Connect with us

R&B/Pop chanteuse Miesa’s previous single “Sway (I Miss You)” garnered buzz, now she’s back with a new tune called “Overdrive.”

Written by long-time collaborators JacksonCroft along with Shinnique (Chris Brown) and produced by The Chemistri, the lyrics question if she’s giving more than she’s getting in a relationship. 

“Sometimes I wonder to myself why don’t you love me like I love you?” she opens on the first verse.” “I think I love too hard / I’m in overdrive,” she continues on the chorus. 

 Stream “Overdrive” below and purchase on iTunes HERE

