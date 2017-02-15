Connect with us

JR Castro Drops Two Newbies, 'U Fetish' & 'No Title'

Published on 2017-02-15

Vegas crooner JR Castro gifted fans two new songs on Valentine’s Day, one called “U Fetish” and another called “No Title,”both produced by The Audibles.

On “U Fetish,” Castro has a fetish of love for his woman and everything she does. “I got a you fetish now / I ain’t never got enough of you,” he sings.

While “U Fetish” is a declaration of love, “No Title” takes a 180 degree turn as Castro doesn’t want to define the relationship, but the love is still there.  “We don’t need no title / We save each other from the pain / We don’t need no title / My love for you won’t ever change,” he sings.

Listen to both below:

