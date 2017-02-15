Twenty-year-old singer Fabian Secon delivers the brand new video for his Nyge-produced track “Resuscitate” directed by Mornix.

On the song, the Brixton, London singer-songwriter/producer hits the falsetto to tell the tale of trying to breathe life back into a dying relationship.

“What can I say, hope’s gonna fade, help’s on the way,” he sings on the first verse.

Watch below:

Secon comes from a bloodline of musicians: his grandfather Paul Secon wrote for Nat King Cole, and his father Lucas Secon is a Grammy Award nominated, multi-platinum producer and songwriter with many hits to his name. He released his debut EP Don’t Disturb last year.