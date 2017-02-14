[Video Premiere] No Lovely Thing – Stay True

No Lovely Thing, a Bay Area funk-soul band, premieres the music video for their new single “Stay True,” featuring vocals from lead singer Melissa Jones. In the Vanessa Carr and Dave Smith-directed clip, shot at Opus Studios in Berkeley, the band can be seen performing the soulful and dynamic offering, which we can say is riveting to the ears.

“I’m a lover and a fighter. And just because I light my lighter for me and you, I will stay true – to me. I believe in myself. I will stay true forever,” Jones delivers on the feel-good gem.

“Stay True” will appear on No Lovely Thing’s upcoming EP, due out Spring 2017.

“The EP has a naturalness and honesty throughout, flirting with global politics as well as showing a softer side when addressing the topics of desire, romance and vulnerability,” states a press release.

No Lovely Thing is a seven-piece band based in Oakland, CA. The band weaves elements of blues, ska, reggae and jazz into their modern soul-funk mix.

