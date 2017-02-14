Today, he premieres the video for “How To Love,” a heartfelt track produced as a result of one of Kings’ personal love experiences. Having loved and lost, the song tells a story of regret, denial and the profession of true love.

“I wanted to write something that was open, real and honest,” King explained. The repeated line “come home” is the epitome of the song’s message, having found himself at the stage where he no longer wishes to play games. “We all get to the point where we’re done pretending, and we know where we’re suppose to be. After all, home is where the heart is.”

The song has a Michael Jackson flavor and 90s R&B vibes, while the video is reminiscent of the classic 90s R&B love story featuring elegant yet simple shots.

