Nigerian R&B/Hip-Hop Duo P-Square Reveal Music Video For New Single, ‘Away’

We keep telling y’all that this R&B thing is international!

Nigerian R&B/Hip-Hop group P-Square stimulate hearts around the world with their soulful new offering, “Away,” which sees the duo celebrating love above material things. The afrobeat/island riddim lifts the song as the fellas pry on the heart of listeners. The track is supported by a sensual visual which further brings the song to life.

Described as ‘Africa’s finest duo,’ P-Square started performing at a young age in their native town of Jos, Nigeria. Inspired by the likes of MC Hammer, Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson, they started honing their singing and dancing skills in a number of groups and competitions which led them to winning the ‘Grab Da Mic’ competition in 2001 and releasing their debut album ‘Last Nite’ in 2003.

The duo have gone on to release six studio albums – including 2007’s ‘Game Over’ which has sold in excess of 8 million copies worldwide – and international hits such as ‘Personally’, ‘Chop My Money’ ft Akon and May D, ‘Beatiful Oyinye’ ft Rick Ross, establishing themselves as a world class musical force to be reckoned with. Also collaborating with the likes of T.I and Mokobé and sharing stages across the globe with artists such as Sean Paul and Akon, who signed the band to his Konvict Muzik label in 2011

P-Square continues to remind onlookers why they are not only Africa’s but one of the world’s leading R&B/Hip-Hop groups.

Purchase ‘Away’ here.