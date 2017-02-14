This Valentine’s Day, Mya gifts fans with a video for “Coolin’,” a standout track from her 2016 album Smoove Jones, which arrived on the lover’s holiday last year.

Shot in Australia, the black-and-white video sees the singer in lingerie in a beautiful mansion immersed in reflection about a past boo and their time together.

“Your love’s like summer time / Yeah, it feels like it can’t get any hotter / Kiss me like cherry wine,” Mya coos.

Watch the sentimental, sensual visual below: