To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Leela James created a special e-card and sneak peek of a brand new song called “This Day Is For You .”

She captions with the video posted to Facebook: “To all the lovers out there, here’s a special treat and early listen to my song #ThisDayIsForYou from my forthcoming album #DidItForLove out March 31st! Pre-order exclusively the entire album and get tickets to my upcoming tour at LeelaJames.com.”

The clip features images of couples in love, perfect for V-Day!

