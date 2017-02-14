News
Leela James Drops V-Day Card, Teases New Song ‘This Day Is For You’
To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Leela James created a special e-card and sneak peek of a brand new song called “This Day Is For You .”
She captions with the video posted to Facebook: “To all the lovers out there, here’s a special treat and early listen to my song #ThisDayIsForYou from my forthcoming album #DidItForLove out March 31st! Pre-order exclusively the entire album and get tickets to my upcoming tour at LeelaJames.com.”
The clip features images of couples in love, perfect for V-Day!
Watch below: