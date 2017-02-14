Following the release of previous projects such as Bliss EP, and 2014’s Spotless Mind Side A, Houston-based singer/songwriter Jack Freeman is finally releasing his new EP The Spotless Mind Side B.

Serving as a follow-up to his 2014 EP, the three-track project is described as “a body of work made to stir up different emotions from each song–style-wise, no song is like the last style-wise.” The EP also includes one of Jack’s most successful songs to date, “Nobody” and includes features from rappers Delorean and Yves.

Stream and enjoy below!

Purchase Spotless Mind Side B on iTunes HERE.