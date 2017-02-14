Feel ‘Loved’ By Listening To Lorine Chia’s Surprise Valentine’s Day EP

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Lorine Chia surprised her fans with a special holiday release in the form of her latest EP, Loved.

With production by Givtyd, Romero Mosley, J.P. Floyd, Sade da Monsta, Sam Hoffman, and Famos, Loved features four brand new tracks, fan-favorite “A Little While,” and a cameo from rapper Cousin Stizz.

The entire project is chill and soulful, with themes of true, lasting love prevailing throughout. “Back To Life” features whimsical percussion, smooth chords, and a banging bassline while “You Got Me” slows it down and “Runaway Story” is infectiously groovy.

Make Chia’s Loved EP a part of your V-Day playlist and stream below:

Later this February, the Cameroon-born, LA-based indie-soul songstress will commemorate Black History Month with the release of two new singles, “Black Sheep” and “Black Girl Magic.” Another yet-to-be-titled EP is slated for release this spring.