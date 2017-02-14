Swedish-Iranian songstress Ayelle has kicked off 2017 with latest single “Issues.” Produced by the Berlin duo BLYNE, “Issues” is yet another confronting track from the London-based artist, all communicated amidst an electronic RnB and trap influenced soundscape.

Ayelle explains “Issues” is about surviving an abusive relationship.

“Abusive personalities can make you feel as if you can’t live without them, their love, or their approval,” she says. “Ultimately, they wish to control you, and will use whatever means available to them to do so. Even after you think you’ve gotten away from them, the abuse continues, and ‘issues’ is about the aftermath that follows.”

Listen to Ayelle’s “Issues” below:

Ayelle ‘s music has been described as “arousing pleasure tinged with sadness or pain.” You’ll most likely hear more from Ayelle soon!

