Following his debut single/video “Fool,” Dallas-native Imaj drops off his second video titled “Something Real.” The video sees Imaj in the desert as he sings about wanting more from his relationships. “But I ain’t investing my time in you no more, girl / And you can keep doing you, I’ll be fine without you, girl / I just want me something real, I just want me something real,” he sings on the pre-hook into the hook. Watch below:

On Imaj’s previous release “Dead Presidents,” he showcases his rapping skills; the artist has a hand in all of his productions, writing, rapping, and singing. After some local award winning tastemakers Rudy “Coach” Flores, Ricky “Slikk Muzik“ Offord, and Rene “Spank” Martinez encountered Imaj on social media, they brought him into the studio, and the rest, they say, is history.

Purchase “Something Real” on iTunes when it becomes available on iTunes tomorrow on Valentine’s Day, and you can pre-order HERE.

