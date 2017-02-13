Nigeria-born, Toronto-raised artist Témi (pronounced Tay-Me) drops the video for his new single, “Lock & Key” which will make you fall in love with love all over again.

“You know that you’re my lock and key,” he sings in the song, declaring his love. In the video, Témi texts his love interest from the car as she’s in the dance studio, but when he gets the to see her, she’s already left.

Watch below:

Témi hit the scene in 2014 solo with his EP, “Intro II A New Beginning.” He has released four hit singles including, “Brick By Brick,” “Fire,” “Alright” and “Love It.” “Lock & Key” is off of his soon to be released Spring of 2017 EP called Tame Me.