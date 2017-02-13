Brooklyn rapper/songwriter Siya and her R&B legend mentor Tank trade raunchy verses about how they treat their lovers on the collab “Don’t You (Say Yes).”

Unlike most duets, neither the openly-gay Siya nor Tank are talking about each other; instead, both artists are directing their flirtations towards getting a woman’s attention. Siya and Tank take different approaches to charming their loves: while Tank goes for the traditional male tropes of sexual prowess and material purchases, Siya just wants to be the one who smokes with you and build a lasting partnership.

Listen to their Floetry-sampled collab below:

“Don’t You (Say Yes)” stems from Siya’s Commitment EP available tomorrow Feb. 14th. The love-themed project is a change of pace from her more aggressive SIYAvsSIYA project which dropped late last year. The Sisterhood of Hip-Hop star is also expanding her acting portfolio, with her movie Deuces (which co-stars Larenz Tate and Meagan Good) dropping later this year.