Stepping from behind the scenes, multi-Grammy nominated production duo Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony, (a.k.a Louis York) has released their new music video “Don’t Play,” which is featured on their new EP Masterpiece Theater: Act II.

The single channels the Chicago House scene and the video was shot in Downtown Nashville’s famous “Tin Pan Alley” and shows revelers joining in the fun over Halloween Weekend.

Watch below:

Masterpiece Theater: Act II (follow up to Masterpiece Theater: Act I) takes listeners on a journey through the world of Pop, R&B, Rock, Gospel and more. Written, produced and music played all by Kelly and Harmony, Masterpiece Theater: Act II is available on iTunes HERE.