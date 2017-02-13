DJ Khaled – Shining Ft. Beyoncé & Jay Z

DJ Khaled revealed a huge surprise after the 59th Grammy Awards; A song called “Shining” featuring heavyweights Beyonce and Jay Z.

“I worked my whole life for this one,” says the We The Best mogul as he introduces his biggest collaboration to date, which sees his newborn son Asahd on the single cover.

On the bouncy, empowerment anthem, Queen B Wants to spread her wings and fly without any hate while Jay Z spits about his happiness for his unborn twins and his prestigious career.

Listen to the major collaboration:

This was a weekend of treats for Beyonce fans. Along with the single, the music superstar also racked up a ton of honors over the weekend, both at the 48th NAACP Image Awards and the 59th annual Grammy Awards. The pregnant superstar also delivered a show-stopping performance during the Grammys.