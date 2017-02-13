MUST WATCH: Charlie Wilson Performs “Chills” and “Outstanding” on Wendy

The Grammys may have overshadowed a lot of happenings this weekend, but we wanted to make sure y’all didn’t miss Uncle Charlie’s musical appearance on The Wendy Williams show.

Rocking fashionable attire with a fresh cut, Wilson delivered a heartfelt performance of the romantic record “Chills,” a song from his forthcoming album, In It To Win It, due out on February 17, 2017. Backed by a band and several background singers, the music legend, and his crew were nothing short of amazing, and his vocals were so crisp.

Wilson then returned to the stage for a showstopping performance of his Gap Band hit, “Outstanding.” Audience members were lit for this one.

Black don’t crack!

“This ladies and gentleman is what makes a star,” Wendy says following the performance. “A singer with a full band and no lip-syncing.” Yes, that was a jab!

Uncle Charlie recently kicked off his ‘In It To Win It’ national arena tour with Grammy-Award winner, Fantasia, and four-time Grammy-Award nominee, Johnny Gill.