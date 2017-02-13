Bruno Mars Brings The 90s R&B Sound To The 2017 Grammys

Bruno Mars slayed a tribute to Prince last night (Feb. 12) at the 2017 Grammy Awards, but before he did that, he took to the stage to perform “That’s What I Like,” a tune from his latest album 24K Magic.

With his background singers in tow, Mars serenaded the crowd with seductive lyrics, the song heavily reminiscent of a 90s slow jam (which we here at Singersroom can appreciate was presented on a stage such as the Grammys!)

He even got close and personal with the audience, asking them if he could break it down a bit (to J. Lo’s approval).

Watch Bruno’s throwback performance below: