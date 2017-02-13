BriaMarie – Love The Way We Argue

Rising Philly R&B artist BriaMarie unwraps a music video for her latest single “Love The Way We Argue.”

Produced by multi-platinum production duo Carvin & Ivan (Chris Brown, SWV, Mary J Blige, R Kelly, Kehlani, and more), on the sensual ballad, BriaMarie highlights her relationship squabbles, but despite those things, she is madly in love with her Bae.

In the clip, the singer/songwriter ponders around her house while texting or phoning her man. Other shots show her performing the song on stage.

BriaMarie is the first artist signed to Ethical Music Entertainment, record label of multi-platinum, Grammy award winning producer Carvin Haggins.

