BJ The Chicago Kid – Roses

Fresh off his three nominations at the 59th GRAMMY Awards and just in time for Valentine’s Day, BJ The Chicago Kid reveals the new record, “Roses.”

On the sensual, bouncy song, fitted with finger-snaps and acoustic guitar, the Chi-town singer and songwriter put his soulful swagger center stage as he delivers intoxicating verses about his thrill for a female that’s no good for him.

“Roses pretty red, she loves to keep me going, playing with my head,” BJ sings in his silky falsetto voice. “Roses pretty red, she loves to keep me going, but a ni**a in love with it.”

BJ received three nominations at the 2017 GRAMMY® Awards, including “Best R&B Album,” “Best R&B Performance” for “Turnin’ Me Up,” and “Best Traditional R&B Performance” for “Woman’s World.”

Expect more new music soon from the Chicago soul maven.