Adele Opens Grammys with ‘Hello’, Restarts George Michael Tribute After Flub, Makes Beyoncé Cry With Speech

Even though her album 25 arrived in late 2015, it didn’t make the Grammy eligibility date for 2016, so last night at the 2017 Grammy Awards, Adele had the chance to reap the Grammy benefits of her hugely successful album.

She opened the ceremony with her single “Hello,” hitting every note and doing a great job. Watch below:

Unfortunately, the wave of good fortune didn’t last the entire night. The British songstress had a flub during her tribute to the late pop icon George Michael. Singing a slowed-down version of “Fastlove,” Adele paused within the first minute or so, apologizing and telling the audience she needed to start over.

“I know it’s live TV, I’m sorry,” she said, before she was briefly cut-off by a censor. “I can’t do it again like last year. I’m sorry for swearing and I’m sorry for starting again. Can we please start it again?” The crowd cheers in support, and Adele shows self-disappointment, but the second time around, she kills the tribute performance! Watch below:

However, the evening improved for Adele: She won Song of the Year and Record of the Year “Hello,” and Album of the Year for the album 25. During her acceptance speech for Album Of the Year, she bestowed most of her gratitude towards Beyonce, whom Adele has always been a big fan of.

“My light is Beyoncé. The ‘Lemonade’ album was just so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and so soul-bearing,” Adele said. “All us artists here adore you,” she continued. “You are our light, and the way you make me and my friends feel, and the way you make my black friends feel is empowering.” The camera panned to Beyoncé, who was crying.

Watch the touching moment below: