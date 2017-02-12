Prince’s Catalog Hits Streaming Services Today; Is It Right?

Music from late icon Prince’s extensive catalog will be available to stream across all digital services by the time the Grammy Awards kicks off today at 5pm PT. According to Warner Bros. Records, fans will begin seeing songs on services at 9am PT.

“Prince recorded his most influential and popular music during his time with Warner Bros. and we are deeply aware of our responsibility to safeguard and nurture his incredible legacy,” Warner Bros. Chairman & CEO Cameron Strang says in a statement. “Warner Bros. is thrilled to be able to bring Prince’s music to his millions of fans around the world via streaming services, fittingly on music’s biggest night. We’d like to thank Prince’s estate, Universal Music Publishing, the Grammy Awards and all of the streaming services for their great collaboration in making this landmark event possible.”

He continued: “We’re also pleased to announce our plan to release the remaster of Prince’s most iconic album, Purple Rain, along with two incredible albums of previously unreleased Prince music and two complete concert films from the Paisley Park vault on June 9.”

“When we make any of Prince’s music available to fans – from the hits to unreleased gems – we are committed to upholding Prince’s high creative standards and we know fans will be thrilled when they hear these albums and see these films.”

Prince, who first signed with Warner Bros. 40 years ago, recorded his most influential and popular albums for the label, including Prince, Dirty Mind, Controversy, 1999, Purple Rain, Around the World in a Day, Parade, Sign O’ The Times, Batman and Diamonds and Pearls to name a few, as well as the biggest songs of his career, including “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Kiss,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Raspberry Beret,” “When Doves Cry,” “Sign O’ The Times,” “Alphabet Street,” “Batdance,” “Cream,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Diamonds and Pearls,” “Pop Life,” “Delirious,” “1999,” “Purple Rain” and more.

So, what’re your thoughts on Prince’s music finally being available to streaming services?

One of Prince’s biggest wish, and something he profoundly stood for while he was alive was not to have his music on streaming services or any place where it could be watered down. Now, because he didn’t have his affairs in order before his untimely passing, record labels and publishing companies can make a sh*t load of money from his art.

Launching Prince’s catalog on the eve of the Grammy Awards was strategic because it’s one of the highest sales weeks in music.

This begs the question, is this the respect Prince would of wanted?

Thoughts?