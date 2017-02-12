Photos: 48th Annual NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals

As we previously reported, the 48th NAACP Image Awards took place last night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and aired live on TV One.

Hosted by actor/comedian Anthony Anderson, several big name R&B singers attended the annual event including John Legend, Janelle Monae, Latoya Luckett, Raheem DeVaughn, Jussie Smollett, and Andra Day.

These stars strutted the red carpet in stunning individualized looks, and you can check them out by hitting next.

The NAACP Image Awards is the premier multicultural awards show. It celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

In the music category, Beyonce topped all other singers by winning five awards. Maxwell also took home a trophy.