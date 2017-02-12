Lalah Hathaway Wins Grammy For “Best Traditional R&B Performance” and “Best R&B Album”

Lalah Hathaway takes home another Grammy on Music’s biggest night.

The renowned singer/songwriter won the awards for “Best Traditional R&B Performance” for her single “Angel” and “Best R&B Album.” The wins were announced during the premiere show prior to the start of 59th GRAMMY Awards at Microsoft Theater on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

“Thank you, Anita Baker, for leaving such a beautiful blueprint for me to follow — and I stood on the shoulders of so many people that created beautiful music that started in the fields,” she said. “Now we’re here. God bless you, Al Jarreau.”

Already a 3x Grammy winner, Lalah had a tremendous 2016; she was the #2 R&B Artist on Billboard’s Year-End Chart for 2016 and held the position of #1 Adult R&B Song for her single, “Angel.”

Congrats, Lalah!